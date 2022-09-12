Monday Musings: Syracuse Football & Basketball Recruiting Notes

1. Drew Fielder

Fielder has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse basketball for the weekend of September 23rd. Expect him to be in attendance when the Orange football team faces Virginia that night. Fielder is recently off of an official to USC and has one upcoming to Providence this coming weekend. The Trojans are seen as the biggest threat to Syracuse. The potential for immediate playing time should make Syracuse a desirable option. They are targeting a November decision. More on his background and recruitment HERE.

