Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Recruiting

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Donnie Freeman

Donnie Freeman says Syracuse is back in the mix and has been very aggressive in its recruitment of him of late. That is a very positive sign for where the 2024 recruiting cycle is headed for the Orange. Why is this the case? A very good question for which we do not have an answer. Could it be NIL related? Very possible. The schools in Freeman’s top five (Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas) are schools Syracuse should be able to beat in recruiting basketball prospects. NIL has put Syracuse behind other schools, but it seems the Orange is getting into that game. Freeman is looking to visit next month and while a date has not been set, visiting the weekend of the Duke game would be ideal. That has proven fruitful in the past as the atmosphere helped Syracuse land Judah Mintz. Stay tuned on this one.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Subscribe for full article

Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button