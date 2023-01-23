Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball Recruiting

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Donnie Freeman

Donnie Freeman says Syracuse is back in the mix and has been very aggressive in its recruitment of him of late. That is a very positive sign for where the 2024 recruiting cycle is headed for the Orange. Why is this the case? A very good question for which we do not have an answer. Could it be NIL related? Very possible. The schools in Freeman’s top five (Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas) are schools Syracuse should be able to beat in recruiting basketball prospects. NIL has put Syracuse behind other schools, but it seems the Orange is getting into that game. Freeman is looking to visit next month and while a date has not been set, visiting the weekend of the Duke game would be ideal. That has proven fruitful in the past as the atmosphere helped Syracuse land Judah Mintz. Stay tuned on this one.

2. Elijah Moore

Scroll to Continue

Elijah Moore was supposed to visit Alabama before deciding. He is now attending Syracuse’s game against North Carolina as a guest of Adam Weitsman, according to a report from Inside The Loudhouse. That is significant for the Orange to get him on campus again before he visits Bama. When could he visit the Tide? Alabama plays Mississippi State Wednesday night and he could visit for that game. If he doesn’t visit Alabama, that would seemingly put Syracuse in the driver’s seat. If he does, the Orange will have to sweat it out a bit. I still like where Syracuse stands currently, however.

3. Boogie Fland

Similar to Moore, Fland is expected to visit for the North Carolina game as a guest of Adam Weitsman. This is significant news. Fland is a Consensus top 15 player and is a top 10 player in the class for every recruiting service except 247Sports (which has him ranked 12th). An elite, five star talent, Fland visiting for what should be a great Dome atmosphere will only help the Orange. If Syracuse can land Moore and Moore can help convince Fland there should be a New York City pipeline to Central New York, the 2024 class could be one of the best SU has had in the last two decades.

4. Marcus Adams

Another target to monitor is Marcus Adams. He is looking to take an official visit to Syracuse, but recently picked up an offer from Oregon. While that offer should not change his desire to visit Syracuse, Oregon also offered his younger brother in what appears to be an attempt to get a package deal. We will see how this plays out, but Adams is a West Coast kid and obviously Oregon would be much closer to home. Still, Syracuse has a lot to offer and is a name program with a powerful brand even when its recent struggles. The key for Syracuse is to get Adams on campus for that visit and convince him that playing far from home will not be a huge deal. Obviously, any NIL opportunities could help sway him as well.