Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Intel

1. Melvin Siani

Siani is a class of 2023 Offensive lineman from Canada. This is his first season in the US and he is firmly on Syracuse’s radar. He was in attendance when the Orange blew out Wagner on Saturday and left very impressed. While he does not have an offer yet, Siani said the staff has been upfront about wanting to see his tape at Wyoming Seminary Prep in order to complete their evaluation. In addition, Siani said an offer from Syracuse would be a “dream come true” and that being only a couple of hours from his home in Canada would be very appealing.

2. Justin Denson

Denson is a 6-2 athlete who could play defensive back or wide receiver at the next level. Out of LaSalle Academy in Rhode Island, Denson visited Syracuse over the weekend and attended the game against Wagner. He said he spent most of his time with Coach Monroe, and believes that could mean the Orange is leaning towards defensive back with him. While he does not have an offer yet, he is someone Syracuse is looking at closely and will continue to evaluate. No other power five programs have offered yet either, but schools like Boston College, Rutgers and others are showing interest.

3. Mike Williams

Let’s switch to basketball. Williams completed an Unofficial visit to VCU and an official one to Wake Forest over the last week plus. Both went well, but it doesn’t seem either staff expects to land him. Things can obviously change, but Clemson appears to be Syracuse’s biggest competition right now. There is still a visit to LSU remaining, but that is not for a few weeks. This appears to be a Syracuse/Clemson battle, but things can change at any moment. If I had to Handicap it, I would give Syracuse a slight edge.