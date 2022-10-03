Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Recruiting Intel

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

1. Melvin Siani

Siani is a class of 2023 Offensive lineman from Canada. This is his first season in the US and he is firmly on Syracuse’s radar. He was in attendance when the Orange blew out Wagner on Saturday and left very impressed. While he does not have an offer yet, Siani said the staff has been upfront about wanting to see his tape at Wyoming Seminary Prep in order to complete their evaluation. In addition, Siani said an offer from Syracuse would be a “dream come true” and that being only a couple of hours from his home in Canada would be very appealing.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Subscribe for full article

Get Exclusive Access to All Syracuse Content

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button