Monday Musings: Basketball & Football Recruiting Intel

1. Drew Fielder

The 2023 big is set to announce his decision today. Providence is the expected choice. He was supposed to take an official visit to Syracuse this coming weekend, but that trip will no longer take place. The visit to Providence almost didn’t happen, but he decided to go through with it. That visit went well enough that he didn’t feel the need to visit other schools. A tough Blow for Syracuse. William Patterson is still available with the Orange in pursuit, but Syracuse views him as a center and was looking at Fielder as more of a power forward type. Expect Syracuse to reevaluate options and move forward from there.

