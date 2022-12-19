Monday Links: FC Dallas notes, Argentina wins World Cup

The World Cup is done and Argentina is our new champion. I have to say it was one of the best Finals I’ve ever watched. Now we get to get back to work here on this MLS offseason as the SuperDraft is this Wednesday (yes, this week!) and we’ll also get our full 2023 schedule tomorrow. Big week! Let’s get into it here.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas signs Marco Farfan to a new three-year deal – Big D Soccer

The three-year extension is well deserved after a breakout 2022 season.

It’s sports, but Matt Hedges leaving FC Dallas still hurts | The Striker

While the center back leaving North Texas of his own Accord is a form of progress, it will still feel wrong to FCD fans.

// MLS //

Thiago Almada becomes first active MLS player to win a World Cup title | MLSSoccer.com

In a weird way, this just shows the progress the league is making here to have a guy (even if he was waaaaay down on the bench there) win the World Cup while being an active MLS player.

Transfer needs: What Western Conference Clubs must address this winter | MLSSoccer.com

As you might expect, the pundits say FC Dallas needs to add some depth to their defense with another right back and another center back thanks to Matt Hedges leaving.

Western Conference: Who was each team’s best signing in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

No arguments here from me on the best signing in 2022 for FC Dallas.

Ten Questions That Will Define the Colorado Rapids Offseason – Burgundy Wave

After being impressive in 2021, the Rapids struggled to look good in 2022. Now they have a ton of questions to answer going into 2023.

Did NYCFC buy Queensboro FC so it can build a temporary stadium? – Hudson River Blue

It is interesting to see how this is progressing between the two sides. I honestly forgot all about Queensboro FC and their path to becoming a USL-C team.

// World Cup //

How Miami became international soccer stars’ favorite vacation destination – The Athletic

The world’s elite players have all found something to love in Miami’s diverse, unique culture.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe: Thank you for that beautiful Madness – The Athletic

Given the stakes, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe engineered quite possibly the Greatest game’s Greatest game. I didn’t want it to end.

Comebacks, a virus and dastardly antics: The ingredients for a crazy World Cup final – The Athletic

Even before a ball was kicked, the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina had all the ingredients to become an all-time classic.