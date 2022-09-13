Monday Highlights from Eastern CT girls soccer and volleyball matches

The Griswold girls volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 win against Wheeler.

Here are some other highlights and top performers from Monday’s action.

Girls volleyball

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: The senior setter collected 19 assists, four digs, three aces, and two kills to lead the Wolverines to a 3-0 season-opening win over Wheeler.

Makayla Neilson and Gretta Dombkowski, Griswold: The Wolverines duo each had eight kills in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 win against Wheeler.

Katelyn Pasieka, Griswold: The senior had 17 service points with two aces in the Wolverines’ sweep against Wheeler.

Kaylee Gray, Norwich Tech: The senior had 10 kills and 11 digs, but the Warriors fell 3-1 against Goodwin Tech.

Autumn Hanks, Norwich Tech: The sophomore setter collected 13 assists and two kills in the Warriors’ 18-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 loss against Goodwin Tech.

Girls soccer

Morgan Yonush, Plainfield: Junior scored a goal midway through the second half to lift the Panthers to a 1-1 tie against Killingly. Yonush also made three saves.

Laura Farquhar, Killingly: Junior scored a goal 14 seconds into the game, but Killingly ended with a 1-1 tie against Plainfield

Aryn Nisbet, Killingly: Senior goalkeeper made seven saves in a 1-1 draw against Plainfield.