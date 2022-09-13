Monday Highlights from Eastern CT girls soccer and volleyball matches

The Griswold girls volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 win against Wheeler.

Here are some other highlights and top performers from Monday’s action.

Monday Highlights from Eastern CT girls soccer and volleyball matches

Girls volleyball

Kuranda Ruggiero, Griswold: The senior setter collected 19 assists, four digs, three aces, and two kills to lead the Wolverines to a 3-0 season-opening win over Wheeler.

Makayla Neilson and Gretta Dombkowski, Griswold: The Wolverines duo each had eight kills in a 25-7, 25-10, 25-10 win against Wheeler.

Fall high school sports in CTFall 2022 players to watch in cross country, volleyball, field hockey and swimming

Katelyn Pasieka, Griswold: The senior had 17 service points with two aces in the Wolverines’ sweep against Wheeler.

Kaylee Gray, Norwich Tech: The senior had 10 kills and 11 digs, but the Warriors fell 3-1 against Goodwin Tech.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button