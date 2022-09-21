Monarchs Tie for Second at Badger Invitational

MADISON, WIS. – It was a productive trip to Wisconsin for the Old Dominion Women’s golf team as the Monarchs finished tied for second at the Badger Invitational, Hosted by the University of Wisconsin–Madison at University Ridge Golf Course.

“We are happy to start the year with a second-place finish,” said head Coach Mallory Kane . “We beat a lot of strong teams and played well on a tough golf course. Everyone contributed to the team’s success, which shows the depth we have this year. A special thank you to Coach Rachel Johnson for all of her hard work this week.”

Near the top of the 13-team field from start to finish, ODU recorded a five-over par 293 in Sunday’s opening round, then followed with an even 288 on Monday to enter Tuesday in third place. The Monarchs then carded another round of 293 to finish even with Notre Dame at 874 (+10).

Nebraska took home the team title with a one-under par 863. Rutgers’ Leigha Devine and Notre Dame’s Montgomery Ferreira were the individual co-champions as the pair both finished with seven-under 209s.

Federica Torre led the Monarchs with an even 216 to tie for ninth. Her best round came on Monday when she tallied seven birdies for a five-under 67. Leah Onosato turned in her best round on Tuesday with a one-under 71. The Kumamoto, Japan native finished 15th and two strokes behind Torre with a two-over 218. Next for ODU was Lucia Gonzalez who shot a four-over 220 to tie for 19th. Klara Wildhaber tied for 37th with a 54-hole total of 225 (+9) and Minami Weaving was right behind her and tied for 43rd with a final tally of 226 (+10).

Onosato finished tied for third in par-4 scoring with a 3.92 average while Torre was tied for third in par-5 scoring with a 4.73 average. Torre made a team-high 12 putts for birdie and Onosota was next with nine birdies.

The Monarchs will travel to Greenville, South Carolina this weekend to compete in the Lady Paladin Invitational. Furman is hosting the tournament at the Furman University Golf Course.

“It’s a quick turnaround for Furman this weekend,” continued Kane. “We will be excited and ready to go again this Friday.”

Team Results

1. Nebraska (292-283-288 – 863) -1

T2. Old Dominion (293-288-293 – 874) +10

T2. Notre Dame (284-287-303 – 874) +10

T4. North Florida (293-290-293 – 876) +12

T4. Wisconsin (296-291-289 – 876) +12

T4. Washington State (295-288-293 – 876) +12

7. Colorado State (295-289-293 – 877) +13

8. Rutgers (298-295-295 – 888) +24

9. Delaware (298-299-292 – 889) +25

T10. UC Davis (300-296-308 – 904) +40

T10. Iowa (298-304-302 – 904) +40

12. Indiana (317-295-297 – 909) +45

13. East Carolina (313-305-308 – 926) +62