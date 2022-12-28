Monaghan Adds Hagg to 2023 Roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Head Women’s soccer Coach Brooks Monaghan has added transfer Sarah Hagg for the 2023 season. Hagg will join the team this spring as a transfer from Eastern Illinois University.

“We are very excited to have Sarah joining us this spring,” said Monaghan. “With the graduation of Kimberley Smith and Mackenzie Bray , she will be a great addition to our back line. Not only does she have two years of college experience under her belt, she has also played at a high level back home in Germany.”

Sarah Hagg | Defender | Horgenzell, Baden Württemberg, Germany | Eastern Illinois University | SV Alberweiler

Hagg, a 5-7 defender out of Horgenzell, Germany, comes to Memphis after playing two seasons with Eastern Illinois University where she was named as an All-OVC Second Team selection twice and was a member of the All-OVC Newcomer Team in the 2021 season.

Last season with the Panthers, Hagg played in all 16 matches while making starts in 15 and playing the full 90 minutes in 12 games. Hagg would fire off six shots, one on-goal, and led a backline that posted the program’s third best all-time goals against average (0.81). During her two seasons at EIU, Hagg notched over 2,600 minutes on the field while making 29 starts in 30 matches.

Hagg spent eight years with SV Horgenzell before playing with SV Alberweiler (U17) and SV Alberweiler (Women) since 2016. While with SV Alberweiler, Hagg helped her team to a WFV-U17-Junior Women’s State Championship in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, a WFV Women’s State Championship during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons, the German Futsal Championship and the South German Futsal Championship in 2016-17 and 2018-19 season and the WFV Futsal Championship for four consecutive years from 2016-19.

Why Memphis for Hagg:

“I chose the University of Memphis because of the amazing soccer and school program. The school is the right fit and will help me take the next steps in my soccer and school career. The family based and competitive environment also gives me the opportunity to not just find my new home but will give me the opportunity to achieve my future goals.”

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Soccer, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.