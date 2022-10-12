Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – Golf: Hakala first, Vikings second at state golf championships

Mascenic sophomore Josiah Hakala’s round-best score helped propel the Vikings to a second-place finish at the NHIAA Division IV golf tournament at the Omni Mount Washington Resort golf course in Bretton Woods Tuesday.

Hakala shot a -3 69, two strokes better than his closest competitor Mitch Cormier of Fall Mountain (71); both had a round-high five birdies on the day.

Mascenic came into the tournament with just one regular-season loss to Hopkinton, and it appeared that the Vikings and Hawks would battle for the top spot once again; Hopkinton was the last team to top Mascenic in a state Championship tourney, back in 2018. But once the frost Advisory was lifted and the Golfers took the course in front of snowy Mount Washington in all its splendor, it was the North Country’s Woodsville who took the day.

Led by Horne’s 77, the Engineers’ four top scores equaled 312, four strokes ahead of the Vikings, who took second ahead of the Hawks, who scored 323.

The Vikings’ bid for a third straight team title was not to be, but they’ll send both Hakala and freshman Brody Shaw (86) to Saturday’s individual championship’s at Concord’s Beaver Meadow, where Hakala will be favored to repeat as state champion.

Mascenic also got strong performances from Tyrus Krook (86), Rowen Vautour (93), Casey Brox (99) and Thomas Edgar (100).

Conant was also in action at the DIV tournament following a 24-3 regular season. The Orioles are a team where any of their lineup might contend for the team’s top position on any given day, and on Tuesday, it was their No. 2 golfer, Montana Niemela, who had the best day, shooting an 87 to help Conant take seventh as a team.

Braedon Dion (90), Chance Desrosier (92), Marcus Somero (94), Draven Seppala (94) and Kaiden Charron (102) also played well for the Orioles.

Back down in Windham, the ConVal golf team was in action at the Division III tournament at Windham Country Club, where the Cougars finished in last place but had plenty to celebrate, as it was their first time Qualifying for the team tournament since returning to NHIAA varsity play several years ago.

Senior Wyatt Burbank, as expected, was ConVal’s top golfer, shooting an 81 (+9) to lead the Cougars and finish third in the division behind Champion Souhegan’s top two, Nick Nowak (74) and Matt Canavan (80). Burbank also earned a spot in Saturday’s individual championship.

Also competing for ConVal were Kermit Pope (112), Owen Conway (118), Kiernan King (122), Noah Stewart (125), Daniel McCall (128) and Caden Robbins (128).