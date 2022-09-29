Mona Shores finishes in second place at the OK Green golf Championship

LocalSportsJournal.com

WEST OLIVE–The Mona Shores girls golf team finished with a second place finish at the OK Green Golf Championship on Wednesday afternoon which was played at Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive.

The Sailors shot a team round of 375.

Reeths-Puffer finished in third place shooting a round of 396.

The Zeeland West Dux won the Championship with a round of 360.

Zeeland East finished in fourth place with a round of 429 and the Holland Dutch finished with a team round of 504.

Rylee Smith from Zeeland West took top individual honors shooting a round of 74. One shot off the lead was Carly Lukins from Zeeland East who finished with a round of 75. Paige Anderson from Reeths-Puffer finished in third place with a round of 78.

Other top ten local Golfers included Mayson Southland (Mona Shores /86), Summer Darrow (Mona Shores/89), Maddie Etterman (Mona Shores/99) and Rowan Bluhm (Reeths-Puffer/100).

“I am so proud of the way the team played today. Today was the day we were able to reach our team goal of breaking 400. The conditions were cold and windy but my girls all came through with great rounds,” said Reeths-Puffer golf Coach Matt Pallett.

“Each girl set a reasonable, high goal for themselves today and almost each one achieved their goal.”

“Paige Anderson played well today and had a great conference season. She is a great teammate and I am happy for her that she earned all-conference,” Pallett commented