Moments of Excellence: Women’s golf wins first Outright team title in program history

to stay in contact with Tech Athletics and their favorite sports teams.

The Women’s golf team’s Moment of Excellence comes from February when the Hokies topped the team Leaderboard at the Columbia Classic presented by Moon Golf in Melbourne, Florida.

For the second time in program history, the Virginia Tech Women’s golf team found itself at the top of the team standings after battling tough conditions to win the Columbia Classic presented by Moon Golf. The two-day, 54-hole event was contested at Duran Golf Club (par 72, 6,357 yards) in Melbourne, Florida.

Although it was the second time the Hokies clinched at least a share of the team title, it was the first Outright team title in program history. Tech tied LSU for first place at the 2019 Princess Anne Invitational in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Hokies, ranked 26th by Golfstat at the time, defeated No. 30 Texas Tech, No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 29 Illinois and No. 28 Georgia for the team title. Led by junior Becca DiNunzio’s even-par 216, Tech edged the Red Raiders by one shot. The Hokies finished at 880 (289-293-298), while Texas Tech tallied an 881 (289-291-301) to secure second place.

Perhaps the highlight of the tournament went to Emily Mahar , who Aced the par-3 seventh hole during Sunday’s second round to put the finishing touch on a 3-under 141 through 36 holes. Ironically, her hole-in-one was the last shot of the day as the par-3 seventh hole was her 36th hole of the day. It was her first career hole-in-one.

⛳️ Duran Golf Club

#️⃣ par-3 7th

📏 190 yards

🏌️‍♀️ 5 iron Congrats Em 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ThgvInTIpZ — Virginia Tech Women’s Golf (@HokiesWGolf) February 13, 2022

Mahar took the overnight lead into Monday’s final round, but a 4-over 76 dropped her into a tie for fourth at 1-over 217. It was Mahar’s second top-five of the season.

DiNunzio recorded her best finish as a Hokie, earning a runner-up showing at even-par 216. She tallied four birdies in her final round alone.