Mom who told her daughter to hit another basketball player must apologize

During a youth basketball game in Southern California in November, Latira Shonty Hunt’s daughter took a shot, missed and then fell backward onto the court, bringing a player on the opposing team down with her. That player appeared to have Touched Hunt’s daughter as she shot. As both players got up to resume play, a video of the moment captured a voice Scream out: “You better hit her for it!”

Seconds later, Hunt’s daughter swung hard and punched the opposing player in the neck, causing the girl to fall facedown to the ground, the video shows.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office charged the 44-year-old mother in December with misdemeanor counts of battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, saying Hunt had encouraged her daughter to throw the punch.

Now, a judge says Hunt must apologize to the victim and her family, pay $9,000 in restitution and complete anger-management courses to attend basketball games again, prosecutors announced this week. Hunt has also been ordered to stay away from the victim. The requirements are part of a diversion program, an alternative to prosecution that requires Hunt to meet the terms in exchange for her charges being dismissed, according to prosecutors and Hunt’s attorney, Brett Greenfield.

“This was the appropriate result,” Greenfield wrote in an email to The Washington Post.

They said that because of the diversion, Hunt does not need to enter a plea, and he expects the case will be dismissed in the next six to 12 months. It’s unclear if Hunt’s daughter is facing charges. The district attorney’s office said in a news release that it is prohibited under state law from “discussing anything related to juvenile investigations.” Greenfield did not respond to a question about possible charges against Hunt’s daughter.

The ordeal highlights the long-running and widespread problem of bad behavior from parents during youth sporting events. The problem grew so bad that, in 2019, the National Federation of State High School Associations issued a memo, telling parents to “cool it,” as harassment and criticism was causing a shortage of referees. That year, a Minnesota youth soccer league barred parents from standing on the sidelines in an attempt to give the young players more space and focus, WCCO reported. And multiple organizations have issued guidelines to parents on how to control themselves.

Experts say parents’ bad behavior can be driven by outsize expectations on their children, as well as a way to compensate for their own shortcomings.

Verbal abuse from parents, coaches is causing a referee shortage in youth sports

In a statement announcing the terms of Hunt’s diversion, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer called Hunt’s behavior “reprehensible.”

“Parents have a fundamental responsibility to raise our children to be good human beings who treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Spitzer said. “Youth sports play a crucial role in developing discipline, teamwork and fair play.”

A video of the incident in Garden Grove, about 30 minutes south of Los Angeles, went viral. It was posted by Alice Ham, the mother of the girl who was punched.

“I’m sorry but it’s everything that’s wrong with youth sports,” Ham wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Hunt’s daughter was ejected from the gym following the incident, and the game was halted, KNBC reported. Ham told news Outlets that her daughter suffered a concussion.

Neither Ham nor her attorney immediately responded to a request for comment from The Post late Thursday. Caroline R. Hahn, Ham’s attorney, told the Los Angeles Times that Ham and her daughter accepted the case’s outcome.

“The Assault on her daughter and the subsequent court Appearances have been a huge burden on Ms. Ham’s entire family,” Hahn told the paper. “Ms. Ham hopes Ms. Hunt has learned from this ordeal and it results in change in her behavior going forward.”

Hunt’s daughter is also the child of Corey Benjamin, a former NBA player. . Following the incident, he told KNBC that he was “shocked and disappointed” by his daughter’s behavior and that it didn’t reflect his family’s values.