MoJo Magic: Marcus Johansson Continues Productive Stretch With Goal Against New York Rangers

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals’ decision to re-sign forward Marcus Johansson, whom they had re-acquired at the Trade Deadline last season, to a one-year deal in free agency was labeled as a questionable move by some, with a number of young forwards possible candidates to fill a roster spot come the conclusion of training camp. The former first-round pick of the team, however, has proven to be a steady workhorse in his 13th NHL season.

The 32-year old forward has had a number of productive stretches in the 2022-23 regular season, and as the month of December draws to a close, the man known affectionately as “MoJo” has gotten on those Rockets once more.

In the first period of the Capitals’ contest against the New York Rangers, Johansson notched a 5-on-3, power play goal to give the visiting Caps a 1-0 lead.

The goal marks Johansson’s fourth in his past eight games played (including an overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators) and his ninth overall on the season (he finished last season with nine goals in 69 games played with the Seattle Kraken and the Capitals). It also gave Washington their third 5-0n-3 PPG of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan’s decision to bring back Johansson, who played in a previous stint with the Caps from 2010-17, was questioned by some who preferred the team give some of their young forward prospects more opportunities in the lineup, however the reliability of the team’s 2009 first-round pick has proven to be among the club’s most consistent players; he is currently on pace for 20 goals and with his goal against New York, ranks third on the team in that category.

By Michael Fleetwood

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. Michael joined the NoVa Caps team in 2015, and is most proud of the growth of the NoVa Caps community in that time. An avid photographer, Michael resides in VA.

