MoJo Magic: Marcus Johansson Continues Productive Stretch With Goal Against New York Rangers

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Capitals’ decision to re-sign forward Marcus Johansson, whom they had re-acquired at the Trade Deadline last season, to a one-year deal in free agency was labeled as a questionable move by some, with a number of young forwards possible candidates to fill a roster spot come the conclusion of training camp. The former first-round pick of the team, however, has proven to be a steady workhorse in his 13th NHL season.

The 32-year old forward has had a number of productive stretches in the 2022-23 regular season, and as the month of December draws to a close, the man known affectionately as “MoJo” has gotten on those Rockets once more.

In the first period of the Capitals’ contest against the New York Rangers, Johansson notched a 5-on-3, power play goal to give the visiting Caps a 1-0 lead.

five

is

tree

🎄 pic.twitter.com/gjHM89dBAO — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 28, 2022

The goal marks Johansson’s fourth in his past eight games played (including an overtime winner against the Ottawa Senators) and his ninth overall on the season (he finished last season with nine goals in 69 games played with the Seattle Kraken and the Capitals). It also gave Washington their third 5-0n-3 PPG of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.

Marcus Johansson scores his ninth goal of the season on Washington’s two-mad advantage to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. It marks the Capitals’ third five-on-three goal this season, which is tied for the most in the NHL. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 28, 2022

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan’s decision to bring back Johansson, who played in a previous stint with the Caps from 2010-17, was questioned by some who preferred the team give some of their young forward prospects more opportunities in the lineup, however the reliability of the team’s 2009 first-round pick has proven to be among the club’s most consistent players; he is currently on pace for 20 goals and with his goal against New York, ranks third on the team in that category.

Johansson says “sticking to the plan” is the key for the @Capitals‘ recent power play success 👀 pic.twitter.com/anwZNmDBgz — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 28, 2022

By Michael Fleetwood