Mojave King, Leonard Miller sign with NBA G League Ignite

Australia’s Mojave King, a Graduate of the NBA Global Academy, and Canadian forward Leonard Miller have signed with NBA G League Ignite, G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today.

The duo will be part of an Ignite roster that features potential top prospect for the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson, French U18 National Team star Sidy Cissoko and Nigeria’s Efe Abogidi. More on each signee is below:

MOJAVE KING

The 6-foot-5 guard spent the previous two seasons in the National Basketball League’s (NBL) Next Stars program, playing for the Cairns Terrapins and Adelaide 36ers. His most recent action came this summer with the Southland Sharks, where he averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 16 games.

Born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, King joined the NBL’s Next Stars Program after attending the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, which serves as the NBA’s hub for top high school-age prospects from outside the US During his time at NBA Global Academy, King helped his team win several high-profile international events, including the 2019 NBA Academy Games in Atlanta, Georgia, and the 2020 Torneo Junior Ciutat de L’Hospitalet in Barcelona, ​​where he averaged a tournament-best 19.2 points.

King becomes the fourth NBA Academy Graduate to sign with Ignite, joining fellow Australian Dyson Daniels, the eighth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, India’s Princepal Singh and fellow 2022-23 Ignite signee Abogidi.

LEONARD MILLER

Miller was the youngest participant in the NBA’s pre-draft process this spring, including the NBA Draft Combine in May, before electing not to enter this year’s draft.

A standout prospect from Scarsborough, Miller most recently joined Canada’s U23 Squad in July’s Globl Jam international showcase. In April, he teamed up with fellow Ignite signee Cissoko on the World Select Squad at the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit, where Miller scored 11 points, including 2 three-pointers, plus 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. He previously represented Canada at the 2019 FIBA ​​U16 Americas Championship, averaging 4.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game.

The 2022 BioSteel Canadian Boys Player of the Year, Miller averaged 31 points and 11.6 rebounds on his Fort Erie International Academy team to earn Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association Most Valuable Player honors.

The G League Ignite opens the season on Friday, Nov. 4 against Oklahoma City Blue in the team’s new home arena, The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.