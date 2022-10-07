MOJA Arts Festival still going strong through Sunday

While a few events for Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival were canceled when Hurricane Ian blew through, the Celebration of African-American and Caribbean culture is going strong from now until Sunday when it ends.

“Obviously, Hurricane Ian threw MOJA a curve, with the Parade and reggae getting washed out,” said Scott Watson, director of the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “That said, our MOJA artists leapt right into action as soon as it was safe after Ian passed, and we’ve had rousing performances that have audiences totally wowed.

Watson said the remaining acts of the festival offer world-class rhythm and blues, jazz, contemporary dance and great visual arts exhibitions.

“The MOJA Finale at Hampton Park features artisan and food vendors, wellness exhibitors and top-notch local music, starting with cool Latin grooves mid-day and powering through with hard driving classic soul by way of Black Diamond and LaFaye to end the festival on a high note.”

What’s left

Two popular events still on tap are Thursday’s Jazz on King Block Party at the corner of King and Ann Streets and the all-day MOJA Finale Celebration Sunday at Hampton Park. At Thursday’s event, it’s free to enjoy Tonya Nicole and her band of musicians, who will pay tribute to jazz icons Nina Simone and Billie Holiday. On Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm, music enthusiasts will be able to enjoy a tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button