Mohonanen vs. Schalmont boys’ soccer (8 photos) – The Daily Gazette
ROTTERDAM – Mohonasen and Schalmont boys’ soccer played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday.
Photos from the match from our Peter R. Barber.
Game Story: High schools: Mohonanen, Schalmont tie in boys’ soccer
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
Game Story: High schools: Mohonanen, Schalmont tie in boys’ soccer
More: All Sports | Everything Rotterdam
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports