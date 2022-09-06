Mohawk Valley Hockey Club To Hold Golf Tournament

Photo submitted – The Mohawk Valley Hockey Club’s annual golf tournament features a hole where players must putt with a hockey stick!

The Mohawk Valley Hockey Club (MVHC) will hold its annual golf tournament on Saturday, September 17th at the Little Falls Municipal Golf Course. The start time is 9:00am, and the cost to enter is $85 (or $60 if you are a member at the LF Municipal Golf Course). Included in the entry fee is eighteen holes of golf, use of a cart, lunch on the turn, dinner after the tournament, and skins.

A rendering of the ice hockey rink the Mohawk Valley Hockey Club is attempting to build.

The Mohawk Valley Hockey Club is the areas only ball hockey organization. The big difference between ball hockey (also called dekhockey) and ice hockey is ball hockey is played in sneakers – no skating is required! The MVHC has both adult and youth hockey programs, with adult hockey starting back up in September and the youth program beginning in December. For its Youth Hockey the club provides a helmet with protective face cage, gloves, and a shirt while keeping the registration cost below $50.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the youth hockey program and the rink fund. The Mohawk Valley Hockey Club is endeavoring to build the regions first ice hockey rink and needs funds to do so. If you would like to enter a team in the tournament, Sponsor a hole (cost for that is $50), Donate a door prize, or Volunteer to help please call or text Scott at (315)868-1051. For more information about the MVHC youth hockey program please follow our Facebook page at Mohawk Valley Hockey Club – Youth. For more information about MVHC adult hockey, please follow the Facebook page MVHC Adult Hockey.