Mohammed, Fodrey, Bolma Headline 2023 MLS Draft Generation adidas class

The 2023 Major League Soccer Draft is set to take place on Wednesday, and the number of Talented young Americans available has been boosted by the signing of a sizeable Generation Adidas class.

Duke University forward Shakur Mohammed, San Diego State University forward CJ Fodrey, and University of Maryland midfielder Joshua Bolma Headline the eight underclassmen named to the Generation Adidas class. All eight will be among several Talented Collegiate Athletes available for selection in Wednesday’s draft.

Duke forward Shakur Mohammed led the Blue Devils with 10 goals in 2022 and was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist. He also earned first-team All-American and ACC Offensive Player of the Year honors during his sophomore season. A Ghana native, Mohammed also totaled three goals and seven assists in 2021, earning ACC Freshman of the Year and All-ACC second team honors.

Fodrey was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022, becoming the first San Diego State player since 2006 to win a Pac-12 major award. He played in all 18 matches for the Azteca, registering team-highs in goals (7) and points (18). He was previously coached by former US men’s national team legend Landon Donovan with the San Diego Loyal.

Skinner Featured in every match for the Clemson Tigers this season, scoring twice and providing one assist. A transfer from UNC Greensboro, Skinner was a first-team All-SoCon selection as a freshman in 2021.

Bolma starred in his two years with the Maryland Terrapins, registering eight assists during the 2022 campaign alone. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2021 and finished as only the fourth player in Maryland history to earn multiple first-team All-Big Ten honors.

New Hampshire defender Moise Bambino earned 2022 America East Defender of the Year honors and was also named a second team All-American selection. Bambino’s Stellar season helped New Hampshire finish third in the nation with a 0.5 goals against average.

Creighton University’s Owen O’Malley was key in the Bluejays run to a 2022 National Championship appearance. He finished with eight goals and six assists this past season, earning All-BIG EAST first-team honors.

Ilijah Paul was the top Offensive Threat for the Washington Huskies, eventually being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. Paul was also a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist after scoring 11 goals in 2022. An Arizona native, Paul previously spent time in the Real Salt Lake Academy and Barça Residency Academy.

Bowling Green’s Joey Akpunonu heads into the MLS Draft as one of the top defensive options. In 2022, Akpunonu earned All-MAC first-team honors after leading the team with six goals and playing every minute in his 16 appearances. He also played in all but 11 minutes for the Falcons during the 2021 campaign.

2023 Expansion side St Louis CITY SC holds the No. 1 overall pick heading into Wednesday’s MLS Draft.