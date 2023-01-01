Mohammad Rafiq named for Jasimuddin lit award

Mohammad Rafiq. — New Age photo.

Ekushey Padak-winning poet, essayist and freedom fighter Mohammad Rafiq has been named the recipient of Kabi Jasimuddin Sahitya Puraskar for his contribution to Bangla language and literature, said a press release.

Bangla Academy introduced the Biennial literary award in 2019. Poet Nirmalendu Goon was the first recipient of the award. Writer and language movement Veteran Ahmad Rafique received the award in 2021.

The award will be handed over to Mohammad Rafiq at the concluding ceremony of Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023. He will receive Tk 2,00,000 and a crest as part of the award.

Mohammad Rafiq emerged as a poet in the early ’60s. His debut collection of Poems titled Baishakhi Purnima was published in 1970. Following which, his Dhular Sangsare Ei Mati was published in 1976.

His literary works include Kirtinasha, Khola Kabita o Kapila, Gaodiya, Swadeshi Nihshaws Tumimay, Meghe Ebong Kaday, Roopkatha Kingbadanty, Matsyagandhya, Bishkhali Sandhya, Nirbachita Kabita, Kalapani, Nonajhau, Mohammad Rafiq Rachanabali 1, 2 and This Path: Selected Poems of Mohammad Rafiq.