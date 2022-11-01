Mohamed Salah scores late goal for Reds as Napoli’s 21-game unbeaten run on the verge of ending

Liverpool welcome Napoli to Anfield Tonight as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the weekend.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by Leeds, losing at home in the Premier League for the first time in 70 games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a poor start to the season domestically, but in Europe they have already qualified for the last 16, winning their last four in a row.

Napoli have gone one better, winning all of their games so far and topping Group A. The Italian side are also top and unbeaten in Serie A.

In their previous meeting, Luciano Spalletti’s side won 4-1 after an emphatic performance at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

That result means Liverpool must beat Napoli by four goals or more if they want to finish top of the group.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Salah, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Robertson, Ramsay, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo Kim, Ostigard, Olivera, Anguissa, Ndombele, Lobotka, Kvaratskhelia, Politano, Oshimen

Subs: Sirigu, Idaslak, Jesus, Rui, Elmas, Lozano, Simeone, Zerbin, Zanoli, Zielinski, Raspadori, Gaetano, Zerbin

talkSPORT will have live updates throughout the evening

FOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH BLOG FOR REGULAR UPDATES…