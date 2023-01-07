Mohamed Salah passes the great Kenny Dalglish with goal vs Wolves – 101 Great Goals

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah continued to etch his name ever further into the club’s history books late on Saturday night.

Salah, as expected, was afforded his latest start a short time ago.

This came as Liverpool welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, for an FA Cup third round clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops, in the end, were left frustrated, forced to face up to a replay at Molineux owing to a 2-2 stalemate.

After goals on the part of Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah turned the Clash on its head after Goncalo Guedes’ early opener, Hwang Hee-chan emerged from the bench to slot home a decisive equalizer 25 minutes from time:

As alluded to above, though, on an otherwise disappointing evening for Liverpool, one member of the Reds’ Ranks nevertheless managed to secure for himself a piece of history.

The individual in question came in the form of the aforementioned Mohamed Salah.

Salah notched his 16th goal of the campaign on Saturday, a tally which has perhaps gone somewhat under the radar among Rival fans.

Not only that, but he has also now surpassed a club great in Liverpool’s list of all-time record goalscorers, sitting on 173, one clear of Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Most goals scored for Liverpool in the club’s 130-year history: ◎ 346 – Ian Rush

◎ 285 – Roger Hunt

◎ 241 – Gordon Hodgson

◎ 228 – Billy Liddell

◎ 186 – Steven Gerrard

◎ 183 – Robbie Fowler

◉ 173 – Mohamed Salah

◎ 172 – Kenny Dalglish Mo keeps climbing. 🪜 pic.twitter.com/EueUqepwGW — Squawka (@Squawka) January 7, 2023

