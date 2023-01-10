Mohamed Elneny delighted to score the first Arsenal goal of the season

Egypt international Mohamed Elneny is delighted to score his first competitive goal of the season for Arsenal.

Elneny was handed his only fourth start of the season as Arsenal traveled to face League One side Oxford United in the third round of the FA Cup.

Despite dominating the game, the Gunners failed to break the deadlock for over an hour of play until Mohamed Elneny’s scored from a rare header to give them the lead.

It was an inch-perfect free-kick cross from Fabio Vieira which was met by Elneny’s header into the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

The goal marked Mohamed Elneny’s sixth in 155 games for Arsenal and his first-ever in the FA Cup, having scored in the Premier League and the European competitions only before.

A brace from Eddie Nketiah followed as Arsenal came out victorious 3-0 and set up a meeting with Manchester City in the fourth round.

Speaking after the game, Elneny said: “We knew that today was very important for us to win because we have a Derby in the next game, and we go there with the confidence to win away from home and we’re into the next round .

“We know it’s a special game for all of us in the derby, and we go there full of confidence and we’ll go for three points.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game today because for [Oxford] it is one game of the season and it is something big for them. That’s why they gave everything in the game, and we had to manage this and come here to win to go through to the next round.

“I think we were frustrated because we knew we were playing well but we just missed out on scoring a goal.

“We dominated the game and everything, but we just couldn’t score. We corrected some things and then in the second half, we did it and won the game.

“Of course, I’m happy to score and help my team to win the game. For me it’s special because this club means a lot to me and to score for this club is something really, really good.”