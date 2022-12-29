Moe Wagner gets knocked out in NBA brawl, fighter Tate gets ‘KO’d’ by Nobel Peace Prize nominee I The Rush

Moe Wagner appeared to be knocked out during a Brawl between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, former professional fighter Andrew Tate got ‘KO’d’ by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter and the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr at quarterback.

– [INAUDIBLE] oh, he’s into the Pistons bench. And they surround him. He’s down low, down Underneath everybody.

MINTY BET: Wednesday saw all kinds of fights throughout the sports world. Killian Hayes, Moe Wagner, and Hamidou Diallo were all ejected after a nasty fight broke out between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. Upon closer investigation, it looks like Wagner got knocked out when Hayes punched him in the back of the head. Even though the Pistons now play at Little Caesars Arena, this, of course, brings back memories of the infamous malice at the [? palace ?] disaster between the Pacers and Pistons in Auburn Hills in 2004, which resulted in nine players being suspended for a combined 146 games.

Thankfully, no fans were hurt in the 2022 reboot, but you still hate to see it. Moe Wagner wasn’t the only athlete who took a hard hit on Wednesday.

– More? There’s more?

MINTY BET: Have you ever heard of Andrew Tate?

– Quick.

MINTY BET: Me neither until Wednesday. Tate is a former kickboxer who rose to fame as a hateful, misogynist influencer who has been banned or suspended on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Under Elon Musk’s leadership, Tate’s Twitter account was recently reactivated, and he used it to troll 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg. Tate added Greta bragging about his gas guzzlers and how much pollution his 33 cars emit.

God bless Greta, who tweeted out loud what the rest of us were quietly thinking, quote, “Yes, please, do enlighten me. Email me at [email protected]”

[YELLING]

It’s rumored that Tate and Jake Paul might set up a fight for next year. But dude just got KO’d by a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. I don’t think anyone can recover from that.

JOSH MCDANIELS: We’re going to go ahead and start Jarrett the last couple of games of the season here.

MINTY BET: With two games left to play, the struggling Raiders are moving on from Derek Carr. And according to head Coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas’ franchise quarterback is surprisingly cool with losing his job to Jarrett Stidham.

JOSH MCDANIELS: Talking to Derrick, who was great. He understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation and is very supportive of the two young guys. MINTY BET: If that sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is, as various reports quickly emerged that Carr is leaving the team for the rest of the season. On one hand, Carr just signed a three-year contract extension this year worth more than $120 million. On the other hand, he’s being coached by an alleged Offensive genius, with Davante Adams as his number-one receiver, yet has thrown a league-high 14 interceptions this season.

Man, I feel for anyone who loses their job, but no doubt, Carr will be employed elsewhere soon enough. Plus, at least he wasn’t humiliated by Greta Thunberg on Twitter. That’s a win in my book.