Modrić nets outside-of-boot goal in 100th Champions League outing

NEWS STORY. 06/09/2022. Rodrigo Salamanca

Luka Modric made his 100th Champions League appearance for Real Madrid in Glasgow against Celtic. The midfielder, who was on target against the Scottish side to make it 2-0 with an effort with the outside of his right foot, reaches this Landmark in this, his 11th season at our club, where he has etched his name into football folklore after winning five European Cups.

His record as a Madridista in this competition reads 63 wins and seven goals. Modric is the eighth from Madrid to bring up a century of Appearances in the continent’s elite club competition following Casillas (152), Raúl (132), Ramos (129), Benzema (124), Roberto Carlos (109), Marcelo (102) and Cristiano Ronaldo (101).

His best campaigns in terms of Appearances were the 2021/22 season (13) and the 2020/21 and 2015/16 campaigns (12 apiece). Borussia Dortmund (nine) and Manchester City (eight) are the opponents he has faced the most times. In addition to his five Champions League crowns, Modric‘s impressive Trophy Haul features four Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups apiece, three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey and four Spanish Super Cups. His fine performances were recognized in 2018 when he landed the Ballon d’Or, The Best FIFA Men’s Player and the UEFA Player of the Year prize.