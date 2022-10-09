Modest madness! Winners and Losers as Borussia Dortmund Veteran completes wild comeback vs Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund Secured a point despite going two goals down to their rivals on Saturday.

Anthony Modeste sparked wild celebrations for Borussia Dortmund with his last minute equalizer against Bayern Munich.

Modeste has struggled in his first term with the Black and Yellow but was excellent here, offering hope that he can still make an impact along the team’s front-line.

Youssoufa Moukoko and the veteran forward ensured a fantastic comeback with their second-half goals to secure the 2-2 draw.

The German Champions went two goals ahead through Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane, but were hardly at their best throughout the match and a way back in for Dortmund always looked possible.

At 17 years old, Moukoko became the youngest player to score a Bundesliga goal in a match between these two teams.

After setting his teenage team-mate up with some excellent work on the ball, Modeste managed to fire in the equalizer deep into injury time to ensure they remain one point behind the top spot and level with their fierce rivals.

As for Julian Nagelsmann’s team, it is another disappointing result in the German top-flight. Despite their excellent Champions League form, they have won just one of their last six games in the Bundesliga.