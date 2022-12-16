Modern School, MNS Rai in final

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the All-India IPSC Cricket tournament, Modern School will clash with MNS Rai for the title on Saturday. Emerald Heights School and Birla Public School will play for the third spot. In the first semi-final, Modern School, Delhi defeated Emerald Heights School, Indore by 49 runs. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Modern School scored 130 runs in 19.4 overs. Yash Dabesh played an innings of 95 runs in 67 balls, but missed the century by just five runs. Mayur and Hardik took two wickets each for Emerald Heights. In response, the team of Emerald Heights School could score only 81 runs.

In the second semi-final, MNS Rai defeated Birla Public School by 70 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Rai team scored 148 runs in 20 overs. Kushal Kumar scored 35 runs in 26 balls. Akshat Srivastav took three wickets in four overs. Sativak Sharma also got two wickets. In reply, Birla Public School team was all out for 78 runs in 19.4 overs.

Gujarati College is Handball Champion

Gujarati Innovative College of Commerce and Science, Indore organized an Inter College Divisional Level Handball Competition of DAVV recently. At least 6 teams from Indore division participated in it. In the final, Gujarati Innovative College team retained the Chamkaur Singh Trophy by defeating UTD team by 29-26. The concluding session of the competition held in the presence of Amit Bhai Dave, Chairman Education Board and Jignesh Bhai Shah, Convener Sports Committee. On this occasion, Ravleen Bhasin, Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal and Chairman of the Selection Committee of the University were present. The program was conducted by sports officer Arjun Singh Lamba and Saurabh Purohit.

Players show skills in Marthoma Karate Trophy

In the Marthoma Trophy karate competition, 1500 players from 85 schools are taking part. In the two-day competition, matches in the boys’ category concluded on Friday. The competition was inaugurated by Father Senior Principal Reveren Termes Ninan, Principal Joy Varghese, Girija V Menon, Seenu Thomas, Chairman of Indore District Karate Association Subhash Satalkar, Executive President Ashok Sen, Narayan Chandelia, Vishwas Trivedi and Manoj Bajaj. The guests were welcomed by Vikas Bhatia, Ajay Shukla, Radhika Pandit and Sharmila Nandanwal. The program was conducted by Priya Chauhan while vote of thanks was proposed by Vinay Yadav,

Names of the first winners are as follows:-

Vihan Padaliya Ayansh Jaiswal, Sankalp Sharma, Ekarga Gupta, Pranay Mishra, Suryendra Mishra, Suryensha Joshi, Rishabh Srivastav, Ayan Sethi , Vivan Padaliya, Yash Chauhan, Hriday Solanki, Aditya Khopde, Krishna Khichi, Raunak Mishra, Sarthak Sanap, Ashu Kushwaha, Sujal Kushwaha, Krishiv Solanki, Harsh Batham, Rajat Verma, Tanay Kheni, Sakash Vishwakarma, Shubh, Krishna, Arjun, Rajveer Chauhan, Naman Gupta, Prateek, Gurusharan, Rishav, Sejal, Krishna, Vikrant, Suyansh, Krishna Pandey, Naveen, Dharmendra , Atharv , Puneet and Arshdeep.

Ami wins 15 red snooker titles

In the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, Ami Kamani of Indore won the 15 red snooker Women’s title for the 5th time and for the second time in a row.

In the Women’s final, Ami Kamani defeated Kirthana Pandyan of Karnataka 3-0 (76-51, 77-09, 91-00). Arancha Sanchij of Maharashtra got the third place by defeating Kanisha Jurani 2-0 of MP. The fifth spot was won by Vidya Pillaiyan of Karnataka who defeated Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu 2-1.

The main round matches of 15 red snooker men have also started. Railways’ Kamal Chawla beat Punjab’s Vivek Chopra 4-1, PSPB’s Pankaj Advani defeated Karnataka’s Laxman 4-1, Sandeep Gulati of Delhi beat Santosh R of Karnataka 4-3, PSPB’s Laxman Rawat beat Suraj Rathi of Maharashtra 4-3, Shahbaz Adil Khan of PSPB beat Nitesh Madan of Railways by 4-1, Railway’s Dilip Kumar beat Piyush Kushwaha of MP 4-2, PSPB’s flag Haria beat MP’s Ketan Chawla 4-0.

In the league matches of Women’s senior billiards, Anupama R Tamil Nadu beat Sunita Khandelwal of MP 2-0, Ami Kamani of MP beat Telangana’s Shivani by 2-0, Kirtna Pandyan of Karnataka beat Saanvi Shah of 2-0, Varsha Sanjeev of Karnataka beat MP’s Neelam Mittal 2-0, Maharashtra’s Arancha Sanchij defeated Tamil Nadu’s L Shruti 2-0, and MP’s Ishika Shah defeated Karnataka’s Natasha Chetan 2-0.

Inter-college Divisional level Kho-Kho competition begins

An Inter-college Divisional level kho-kho competition inaugurated at Shri Jain Diwakar Mahavidyalaya, Indore in the presence of Dr Renu Jain, Vice Chancellor of DAVV. Dr Sharad Jape, Kho-Kho trainer of Indian Sports Authority of India and Dr Narendra Kumar Dhakad, Director of the College, were present on this occasion. Anjana Dhakad also graced the competition. College’s Principal Dr Apurva Trivedi delivered a welcome speech. The program was jointly anchored by Dr Geeta Shukla and Sports Officer of the College, Ekta Tiwari. At last, a vote of thanks was proposed by the Administrative Officer of the College, Prof Mayank Mathur.

