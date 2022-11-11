Modern literature is ‘too violent’, says author John Banville

Booker Prize winning author John Banville believes there is too much violence in modern literature and entertainment.

he celebrated Writer says his own work of crime and Mystery is milder and old-fashioned compared to the true crime stories we see today.

Speaking ahead of an appearance at the Dublin Book Festival this weekend, he described our new obsession with violent crime as deplorable.

“If I were a woman I would be out in the streets protesting about how every show begins with a woman being raped or brutally murdered. It can’t be good for any of us to watch this,” he said.

“We are bombarded with images of news and violence every minute of the day. My theory is that at some level, we feel like we’re not living authentic lives because we don’t see this much violence in the real world.”

Tomorrow morning, Banville will introduce Readers to his latest novel, The Singularities. The Mystery follows a prisoner returning to the estate where he grew up after completing his sentence.

“This book is a Summation and it feels right, it ends with the words ‘full stop’,” he said. “All my characters are inventions, no more real to me than the people in my dreams.”

The author will be joined at the Dublin Book Festival’s Readers’ morning in Dublin Castle by Sinéad Crowley, Michelle Gallen, Laura McVeigh and Damien Owens in conversation with writer-critic Niall MacMonagle.

The festival kicked off on Tuesday and this weekend features 70 events, including intriguing conversations with the likes of boxer Kellie Harrington and the author of Irish Women’s Speeches in Two Volumes, Sonia Tiernan.

The event will also take a closer look at Dublin’s literary history through walking tours and photo exhibitions, as well as offering children’s story-writing workshops and family treasure hunts.

On Saturday at 7pm, Bill Whelan will be in conversation with Fiachna Ó Braonáin about his book, The Road to Riverdance.

Published by Lilliput Press, it chronicles the human side of the composer’s remarkable journey that put traditional Irish music on the map.

“After I left my hometown of Limerick, I was pursuing a law degree in Dublin, but I was always involved in music,” he said.

“When I graduated, I fully immersed myself in Theater and worked as a session musician, Arranger and an orchestrator. It wasn’t easy making a living as a musician in the ’80s.”

Published by Lilliput Press, the book describes the role Dublin played in the life of a freelance musician making his way into the industry by working with the Abbey Theatre.

Bill wrote the book over the course of six months.

“Irish dance and music were always two different things. With Riverdance, it became a theatrical experience that also made space for the audience. It’s beautiful that art has the power to do that,” he said.

“This book is for anybody, but especially for young musicians to read it and forget the romantic notions around making art.

“Artists are entrepreneurs. We shouldn’t feel that our artists need to be poor or living in a garage. Let’s dream bigger.”

The Dublin Book Festival will also explore themes like history, diverse Voices and local art through a series of other programs.

Concluding on Sunday, the programs will take place in Dublin City Libraries, National Library of Ireland, Irish Writers Centre, The Gutter Bookshop, The National Botanic Gardens and several other locations.

For more information visit https://dublinbookfestival.com