Modern art and ancient heritage come together in Temple of Literature’s exhibition | Culture – Sports

Visitors at the “Dau Xua van hien” exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The Temple of Literature in Hanoi is hosting an exhibition called “Dau Xua van hien,” which will provide visitors with a more sophisticated view of Vietnam’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

The Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts and the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Center have collaborated to present this art exhibitionwhich features 19 works by eight artists who express Vietnamese cultural values ​​in new and innovative ways through a wide range of compositional approaches, stylistic choices, and mediums.

An interactive pair of paintings by Vu Xuan Dong titled “Co Thu” (Ancient Book) is made of Bronze and lacquer.

By laying out the artwork like an open book, viewers are inspired to think back on cultural touchstones important to the Vietnamese people, such as buildings, sculptures, festivals, river life, and ancient patterns.

Dong explained that the inspiration for the piece came from the idea of ​​an ancient book that told stories from the past.

“My work is divided into curved boxes because those are pieces of memory,” he described.

“And when people rotate these pieces of boxes, it will be like a river of culture, because on those boxes are the village gates, ancient boats, scenes of study and exams in the past, and the architecture of the front hall of the Temple of Literature,” they said.

Three other extraordinary works by Nguyen Duc Hung, created with iron and smoke on traditional do paper, provide rich and diverse aesthetic effects and open numerous bold and distinct ideas to viewers about the world.

Woodcarvings by Pham Hung Anh titled “Bong nuoc” (Water Reflections) are also on display at the exhibition, offering a unique and personal take on the area of ​​Khue Van Cac.

According to Tran Thi Van Anh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi’s Department of Culture and Sports, the city is the place where the country’s cultural values ​​are solidified, connected with studious piety and Vietnam’s first university (Quoc Tu Giam).

She believes that all of these fundamental ideals have become a great inspiration for artists who aspire to create works that breathe the breath of contemporary life while still bearing the imprints of the past.

It is also a trend that the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam is aiming for, becoming a center of cultural activities, a creative space of Hanoi city, a location to Preserve and commemorate the country’s cultural heritages in the most innovative and Distinctive way, Anh noted.

Le Xuan Kieu, director of the Van Mieu–Quoc Tu Giam Culture and Science Centre, the goal of the exhibition was to help the community, especially the Younger generation, become more aware of the importance of preserving and promoting traditional cultural values ​​through exposure to contemporary works of art that are composed on the basis of traditional culture.

Kieu said: “Dau Xua van hien, together with numerous other exhibitions and displays held at the Temple of Literaturewill Breathe new life into the relic site.

“That is the finest way to promote the significance of the monument, Foster love and respect for the unique heritage that our forefathers have left us, and also demonstrate contemporary duty for future generations in continuing to add contemporary values ​​to the country’s cultural sedimentation.”

The exhibition is open daily, until the end of February 5, 2023./.