Model Carolina Calvagni Wears ‘Dream Gown’ for Wedding to World Cup Soccer Champ Nicolás Tagliafico

Nicolás Tagliafico & Carolina Calvagni wedding on Dec. 27 in Argentina

Congratulations are in order for Nicolás Tagliafico and Carolina “Caro” Calvagni!

The Argentina and Lyon club defender, 30, and the model, 28, celebrated their marriage with a triple-party celebration in Buenos Aires on Dec. 27. Although the couple first tied the knot in 2021 in a civil service, they postponed their ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Insider.

The ceremony, held at El Dok, a gorgeous rustic location, was not only filled with long-awaited festivities, but also stunning Bridal style from Calvagni, who wore her “dream dress” for the fairytale occasion.

Her MAYA gown from Galia Lahav Featured romantic floral embroidery over silk tulle, a design that cascades down the dress’ corset bodice, Mermaid silhouette and train. The off-the-shoulder dress also included a scoop neckline with two lace straps draped delicately on her arms.

For her beauty look, the bride opted for a natural vibe. She left her blonde tresses down and wore simple makeup with a pop of mauve lipstick.

Meanwhile Tagliafico stood at the altar in a traditional groom’s tuxedo.

Tagliafico and Calvagni’s nuptials weren’t the only milestone to be commemorated — Argentina’s World Cup win in Qatar last month was another.

During the reception, the newlyweds entered the main hall to Queen’s “We Are the Champions” while carrying a replica of the gold World Cup statue as well as Tagliafico’s gold medal.

Their 180 guests were also gifted with National Team shirts while bucket hats, temporary tattoos and “La Scaloneta” party favors referencing the nickname for Argentina’s national soccer team, filled the affair.

Calvagni shared a wedding video from the ceremony, including behind-the-scenes footage of their getting ready, on Instagram, writing in Spanish, “Summary of a dream wedding, the movie of our lives began 8 years ago, living unique and unforgettable Moments ! I have no words to describe all the emotions we experienced this day! Thanks everyone for the love! We love you so much queremo.”