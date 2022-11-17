Model-based exploration of hypokalemia in dairy cows

Model development and validation

Figure 1 Schematic representation of the components and their relationships in the mechanistic model of potassium balance in cows. Each box represents a model component. The pink color represents potassium, green boxes correspond to metabolic components, and gray arrows and boxes indicate stimulatory or inhibitory effects. All components are fully explained in Table 1.

Table 1 Components and units in the model for potassium balance in dairy cows.

Table 2 Rates and their units in the model for potassium balance in dairy cows.

The simulations were performed with an ordinary differential equation (ODE) model published by Berg et al.18, which can be used to simulate the potassium balance in non-lactating and lactating cows. The model had been designed on a whole organism level and includes mechanisms for dry matter intake, the glucose-insulin metabolism, potassium distribution between intra- and extracellular fluid, as well as potassium excretion, see Fig. 1. The model consists of two compartments (intra- and extracellular blood fluid), 12 ODEs, 4 algebraic equations, 63 model parameters, and experimental parameters. All model components and their units are listed in Table 1. The rates are explained in Table 2. The full equations and model parameters are listed in the Supplementary Information.

The model had been validated with data from literature and data from a clinical trial at Freie Universität Berlin. In this trial, potassium concentrations in blood were measured at several time points throughout a day in non-lactating cows without any treatment interventions19. The model can be downloaded as SBML file (Systems Biology Markup Language) from the BioModels database20 and can be run in, eg, the CellDesigner software.

The starting point for all experiments is the default model setting18,19. It describes a non-lactating cow weighing 600 kg, fed 11.7 kg DMI per day with 1.137% potassium content. If changes are made in this setting, it will be stated in the description of the respective numerical experiment.

The dry matter intake (DMI) is modeled as a periodic function with period length of 24 h according to the day-night rhythm, whereby we assume that feed intake is higher at day time and lower during night. Therefore, all simulated components also show this periodic pattern.

Model improvement

In the following, we describe the changes that were made in the model equations compared to the original model by Berg et al.18. We changed the parameter (p_{46})representing the fraction of glucose and glucogenic substances in the diet, from 0.08 to 0.3, since the latter value more accurately represents the carbohydrate fraction21. Furthermore, when performing simulations with very low to zero feed intake with the original model, we found that the renal potassium excretion was reduced to almost zero. However, literature describes an obligatory potassium excretion in vivo, which is a prerequisite for hypokalemia9. In cows, this potassium excretion is estimated to be 6 g in 24 h21,22. Hence, the parameter (p_{53})which represents the basic potassium excretion with urine in the rate Thu, was changed from 0.01 to 0.25 g/h to meet the Criterion of a basic potassium excretion of 6 g/day during fasting. Moreover, the linear dependence of the rate Thu is (K_{ECF}) was replaced by a threshold-dependent stimulation. This prevents Thu from becoming too large, which would result in negative concentrations for (K_{ECF}).

Numerical experiments on hypokalemia

The numerical experiments were designed to simulate possible scenarios of hypokalemia. Hypokalemia in the model is characterized by a value of extracellular potassium, (K_{ECF})being less than 3.9 mmol/L6. Hypokalemia can result from whole body depletion, where the organism runs out of potassium, or from redistribution, where potassium is moved from extracellular into intracellular space. Glucose blood concentrations, represented by the model component (Gluc_B)may also fall below their Physiological range of 2.22–3.30 mmol/L (0.40–0.59 g/L)7. This state is referred to as hypoglycemia. Hypokalemia and hypoglycemia may lead to life-threatening conditions within the organism. If one of the two components, ie, (K_{ECF}) or (Gluc_B)drops to zero, this marks the end of the numerical experiment.

Whole body depletion

Whole body depletion is characterized by too few potassium being available within the organism. Two scenarios are possible to arrive at this state: reduced potassium intake or increased potassium excretion. Decreased potassium intake over a long time period leads to hypokalemia because of the obligatory potassium loss by the kidney9. In the model, the potassium intake can be reduced by reducing total DMI or by reducing the potassium content in DMI, (K_{FEED}).

In the adult cow, an increased potassium excretion happens via the kidney, with milk or with feces. We simulate these different scenarios of whole body depletion in experiments 1–4.

Experiment 1: reduced dry matter intake

In experiment 1, we simulate a reduced potassium intake by reducing DMI, within the default model setting and without milk production. DMI is reduced to zero after 100 h by multiplying the original DMI equation (see Supplementary Information) with a negative Hill function, which switches off DMI at time (t=p_{100}). The equation reads

$$begin{aligned} y_{DMI}=p_{54}cdot 487.5cdot left( 1-sinleft( frac{pi cdot t}{12}right) right) cdot H^-(t, p_{100};15), end{aligned}$$ (1)

with (p_{100}=100) B.

Experiment 2: reduced potassium content in feed

In experiment 2, the potassium content in DMI, (K_{FEED}), is varied. To achieve values ​​for (K_{FEED}) of 13 g, 40 g, 80 g and 133 g, the model is simulated with the parameter (p_{56}) set to 0.001137, 0.003411, 0.006822, and 0.01137, respectively. One should note that low values ​​of (K_{Feed}) can easily be simulated in silico, but are difficult to prepare in vivo since ruminants’ diet is generally rich in potassium23.

Experiment 3: increased potassium excretion with urine

For this experiment, the rate for potassium excretion via urine, Thuis multiplied with the experimental parameter (p_{80})which is set to values ​​between 1 and 4, leading to an up to fourfold increased rate Thu:

$$KeKu=p_{80}cdot left( left( 1+ p_{13}cdot H^+(y_{K_{ECF}},p_{24};5)right) cdot p_6 cdot y_{K_{GIT}} cdot left( 1 +p_{16} cdot y_1 cdot H^+(y_{K_{ECF}},p_{22};10)right) +p_{53 }cdot H^+(y_{K_{ECF}},p_{89};2)right)$$

All other components are as in the default model setting.

Experiment 4: increased potassium excretion with milk

In vivo, the potassium content in milk varies between individuals and depends on the lactational state24. Potassium content in milk is fixed in the model to be 1.4 mmol/L6. Since the model does not account for varying potassium content in milk, we can only increase overall milk yield. This is achieved by varying parameters (p_{55}) [liter milk/h] between 0.0 and 2.0, which corresponds to a milk production of 0–48 L/day. All other components are in the default model setting.

Redistribution

In some conditions, the potassium shift from extracellular to intracellular space increases and may result in hypokalemia. This can be caused by medications, hormonal dysregulation, or raised blood pH9. In experiments 5, 6, and 7, we explore different scenarios of redistribution.

Experiment 5: acidosis, alkalosis

Changes in blood pH affect the potassium distribution between extra- and intracellular space. In alkalosis, ie blood pH over 7.45, potassium shifts into the cells, whereas in acidosis, ie blood pH below 7.3525, potassium is shifted out of the cells. To change blood pH in the model, we introduce the experimental parameter (p_{85}) into the equation for pH,

$$begin{aligned} y_{pH} = p_{85}-frac{y_{MA}}{40}. end{aligned}$$

The model parameter is set to (p_{85}={7.2,,7.35,,7.5,,7.65,,7.8})respectively, whereby (p_{85} = 7.5) corresponds to the default model setting.

Experiment 6: increased insulin

Insulin causes a dose-related decline in extracellular potassium26, while potassium shifts into the intracellular space. We simulate the hyperglycaemic clamp as described in26 , where men are infused with glucose solution until reaching a steady state in blood glucose. Responsively, the adrenal glands increase excretion of Insulin in order to decrease the blood glucose. During the experiment, the steady state of blood glucose is maintained by further infusions of the same. In the model, we manually set the component (Gluc_B) to 1.2 g/L at (t = 150) h for the next 50 h.

Experiment 7: Dexamethasone administration

Dexamethasone treatment is frequently applied in cows with ketosis to increase available glucose in the blood serum27,28. Furthermore, Dexamethasone treatment is described together with decreasing Serum potassium concentrations in dairy cows11.29 and in goats30. Complications of Dexamethasone treatment can be widespread. Kojouri et al.31for example, report a case of atrial fibrillation after ketosis treatment in conjunction with hypokalemia.

We implemented Dexamethasone administration in the model to explore its interaction with the glucose-insulin and potassium dynamics, thereby following the dosing scheme from an in vivo experiment at the Clinic for Ruminants, Freie Universität Berlin19. Non-lactating cows were treated with Voren Suspension (Dexamethason-21-isonicotinat), using a dose of 0.02 mg/kg body weight as recommended by the producing company Boehringer Ingelheim, which results in a dose of 12 mg for a 600 kg cow, the default body weight in the model.

The pharmacokinetics of Dexamethasone-21-isonicotinat was described by Toutin et al.32. In their study, the dose was 0.1 mg/kg body weight, as recommended by the producer at that time, and the pharmacokinetic parameters were determined to be (t_{max} = 3.6) B, (c_{max}= 44.1) ng/ml and (AUC = 646.2). Based on the approach described in Stötzel et al.33the change of Dexamethasone concentration in the blood (in ng/ml) is calculated in our model as

$$begin{aligned} frac{d}{dt}y_{Dexa}=Dcdot beta ^{2} cdot tcdot e^{-beta cdot t} – c_{Dexa} cdot y_{Dexa}. end{aligned}$$

The parameter D represents the amount of administered drug, (beta) is an inverse scale parameter that determines the shape of the area under the curve, and (c_{Dexa}) denotes the clearance rate of (y_{Dexa}). The values ​​of these three parameters were calculated from the pharmacokinetic parameters in32 such that the simulated concentration profile of dexamethasone agrees with the Dynamics described therein:

$$begin{aligned} D=11.8 text { ng/ml},quad beta =1.1418 /text {h},quad c_{Dexa}=0.106 /text {h} end{aligned} $$

Today, a fivefold smaller dose of 0.02 mg per kg bodyweight is recommended by the producer compared with the dose applied in32. To account for this fact, we scaled the parameter D according to (D=2.36) ng/mL.

Dexamethasone administration in the model stimulates the rate GpGb, ie, the release of glucose produced by the liver via gluconeogenesis to the circulating blood. The rate is therefore modified as follows:

$$begin{aligned} GpGb cdot (1 + y_{Dexa} cdot p_{74}), quad p_{74} = 3 end{aligned}$$

This represents the stimulating effect of Dexamethasone on gluconeogenesis observed in vivo27.34.