Mocs on the Mic 136 – All About Volleyball

On this episode of Mocs on the Mic presented by SmartBankhosted by Chris Goforth takes a dive into the volleyball programs with Julie Torbett (Director of Volleyball) and Darin Van Horn (Head Beach Volleyball Coach) to gain an update inside each program.

The indoor volleyball team is coming off a highly-successful 2022 fall season in which the team finished with its first winning season since 2016 behind a 17-16 overall record. The team advanced to the SoCon Tournament semifinals also for the first time since 2016. Torbett’s 17 wins were the most for a UTC head coach in their first season.

The beach volleyball team will kick off action in the 2023 spring season on February 25-26 with a weekend full of matches in Hattiesburg, Miss., at Southern Miss. Van Horn has led the team to a 12-6 record in Ohio Valley Conference play in the program’s first two seasons as a sponsored sport at the NCAA Division I level.

