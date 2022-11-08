Mobile Season 10 — World Class

Soccer Stars: Season 10 brings Lucky Draws featuring Neymar Jr. and Leo Messi alongside themed Weapon Blueprints and other items. Don’t miss your chance to play as two of soccer’s greatest players.

Mythic Spectre: Call of Duty: Mobile‘s first-ever Mythic Operator lands in Season 10 as a Heavily upgradeable Spectre. Customize the skin through three upgrade paths that evolve the armor’s color and complexity.

Battle Pass Vault: Do you wish you had completed the Tokyo Escape Battle Pass, or that you had started playing in time for Going Dark? Use the new Battle Pass Vault to purchase previous Battle Pass content to unlock access to content you missed out on.

Use Battle Pass Coins earned in the current season’s Battle Pass to unlock tiers in the previous Battle Pass content available in the Battle Pass Vault. Tiers containing any previously earned content can be unlocked at a discount. For every former Battle Pass purchased, players will instantly unlock one Operator, one Weapon Blueprint, one Charm, and one Cosmetic item.

You will continue to have access to any Battle Passes purchased in the Battle Pass Vault from season to season, allowing you to make progress over multiple seasons. Players who continue to play after Tier 50 in the current Battle Pass will earn Battle Pass Coins as well as store credits.

Season 10: World Class launches on Call of Duty: Mobile at 4PM PT on November 9.

See you on the pitch.