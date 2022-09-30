Mobile Christian football team forfeiting 4 wins this season due to Eligibility issue

Class 3A No. 8 Mobile Christian will forfeit its four football victories so far this season after reporting an ineligible player.

Athletic director Talley Haines confirmed the news to AL.com this afternoon.

The Leopards will fall to 0-6 overall, 0-4 in Class 3A, Region 1 play.

They were 4-2, 3-0.

“Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”

Mobile Christian is scheduled to play at Hillcrest-Evergreen on Friday.

“While this is not the outcome that we desired or expected, we are Hopeful that Addressing the issue now will provide our Athletes with the opportunity to have a Meaningful rest of the season,” Mobile Christian head of school Clint Mitchell wrote in a letter to school football parents.

The Leopards wins this year came over Pike Liberal Arts (35-3), WS Neal (34-0), Excel (35-14) and Monroe County (48-6).

With four region games left, the team could still qualify for the playoffs. After Friday’s game at Hillcrest-Evergreen, Mobile Christian faces Cottage Hill (Oct. 7) and Flomaton (Oct. 14) at home and plays Thomasville (Oct. 21) on the road.

With the forfeit victories, Excel (5-0, 3-0) and WS Neal (4-1, 3-0) joined Thomasville (4-1, 3-0) as unbeaten teams in region play.

Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell called it “very sad news” when reached Thursday afternoon.

“However, our team is still in play, and we still have the same goals we had from the beginning of the year,” he said. “I hope in the days to come that maybe more comes out concerning this investigation. But, at this time, our focus as a team is to be the best we can be. We have a huge game against Hillcrest that we have to play, and our focus is on that. Our prayers are with our team and with the individuals involved that this has been very unfortunate for, but the Leopards are still in play.”