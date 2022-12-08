MOAB ARTS COUNCIL ADVERTISEMENT – The Times-Independent

Public Notices

Do You Love the Arts in Moab?

Are you interested in helping to grow the arts community in Moab?

Here’s your opportunity to get involved with the Moab Arts Council.

The Council is currently seeking new members as it prepares for 2023.

The Moab Arts Council (MAC) is a state and federally recognized 501(C)3 organization. The MAC currently acts as an arts advocacy, leadership, and granting organization. It can offer not-for-profit status for groups or individuals seeking Grants and monetary donations.

Go to the council’s website, Moabartscouncil.org for more information on the council’s history and role in the arts community.

The MAC meets monthly. Its mission is to promote and support the arts in Moab and Southeastern Utah. Want to help the MAC achieve its mission? Submit a letter of interest in serving on the Council to the Moab Arts Council, 375 South Main #236, Moab UT 84532 or email: moabartscouncil[email protected]

Outline your areas of experience and interests in the arts and what skills and talents you would bring to the council.

Letters of interest should be submitted by December 19. For more information, call 435-259-2742.

Published in The Times-Independent, Moab, Utah, December 8 and 15, 2022.