Mo Bamba Trade Would Free Up ‘Crowded’ Orlando Magic Frontcourt

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic is experiencing an unfamiliar feeling this week … a healthy roster.

After the return of Jonathan Isaac this past week, the Magic is as healthy as it has ever been, with only Chuma Okeke on the injury report as he recovers from knee surgery he had last month.

Isaac’s return means playing time is scarce in the frontcourt, and players like Mo Bamba are getting the short end of the stick.

That’s why Bleacher Report has listed Bamba as the player the team should dump going into the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

“Things are mostly looking up for the Rebuilding Orlando Magic—who are 5-1 against the Celtics and Warriors, last year’s finalists—but Mo Bamba is one of the exceptions,” Bleacher Report writes. “And it isn’t even his fault. His shooting rates are among the best of his career, yet he’s getting nearly nine minutes less per night than he did last season. A crowded Orlando frontcourt is to blame for Bamba’s shrinking role, and Jonathan Isaac’s recent return from an ACL injury only created more congestion. Bamba isn’t Orlando’s only trade candidate (hello, Terrence Ross), but his age (24), upside and unique Blend of paint protection and floor-spacing mean he might command the Greatest return.”

Bamba is averaging 7.2 points per game this season, but shoots 39 percent from beyond the three-point line, which is an intriguing number that should have several teams calling the Magic with an offer for his services in the final stretch towards the playoffs.

