MN House approves legislation calling for 100 percent carbon-free energy goal – Twin Cities

There’s one thing Republicans and Democrats can agree on when it comes to a proposal to transition the state’s electric utilities to 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2040 — the stakes are high.

House Majority Leader Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, said the environment was one of the top five issues for Voters Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates spoke with during the 2022 campaign that gave the party control of state government. He noted the average low temperature in January in Minnesota has climbed 9 degrees in his lifetime.

“Minnesotans are calling on us to act to take action on climate change to make sure we are moving towards clean energy and we are responding and answering that call today,” Long said Thursday before the House began an hours-long debate on the bill of which he is chief sponsor.

Republicans say requiring electricity producers to be reliant on carbon-free sources by 2040 is unrealistic, will drive up costs for consumers and could lead to energy shortages.

The measure was approved 70-60 late Thursday.

“We are putting Minnesota’s energy future, our economic future, our family’s future, at risk and that’s why we don’t support this bill,” said Rep. Chris Swedzinski, R-Ghent, the lead Republican on the House climate and energy committee.

The legislation has moved quickly this year, being debated in just one committee before being considered by the full House Thursday.

Republicans said they didn’t have enough opportunity to modify the bill. Democratic leaders say the issue has been discussed and vetted in previous sessions when it failed to make traction in the Republican controlled Senate.

DFLers now have a narrow majority in both Chambers and say they are committed to passing the 100 percent carbon-free energy requirement and send it to Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who’s Promised to sign it. The governor’s budget proposal also includes a clean energy goal and programs.

What does the bill do?

Under the legislation, electric utilities will have to produce 100 percent of their energy from carbon-free sources. Clean, renewable energy sources such as solar and wind are preferred, but there’s also the inclusion of carbon-free methods nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass and hydrogen.

The Public Utilities Commission would oversee the transition and the panel has “off-ramps” to modify or delay the goal if renewable energy is found to be too unreliable or expensive. Electricity co-ops would have a lower goal.

Utilities could also take advantage of renewable energy credits to meet some of the carbon-free energy goals which hit 80 percent by 2030 before the 100 percent requirement in 2040.

Why is it important?

It is settled science that human activities, specifically the burning of fossil fuels, are causing temperatures to climb and the climate to change.

Supporters of the bill say 21 other states already have similar goals for 100 percent renewable or carbon-free energy.

Minnesota has long had clean energy goals. In 2007, the Legislature put in place a 25 percent renewable by 2025 standard and the state met the benchmark seven years early.

“As we increased the amount of renewable energy in our system, the sky didn’t fall. The lights turned on,” said Ellen Anderson, program director of the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, who helped pass the initial standard as a state senator.

“The science tells us that we have to cut emissions in half by the end of this decade to avoid the worst of climate change,” Anderson said at a press conference ahead of the vote.

What’s next?

The bill is expected to be debated in the Minnesota Senate as soon as next week.

If it Clears both Chambers it will head to Walz for his signature.