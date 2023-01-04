MN Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller to retire from soccer

The Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper announced she’s hanging up her cleats after 20 years on the pitch.

Sarah Fuller shared a statement via social media on Tuesday afternoon about her retirement from the sport. She thanked the Minnesota Aurora FC, teammates, coaches, fans and loved ones for her soccer career.

“I am grateful for the successes and the failures, the people I have met, and the opportunities the beautiful game has granted me,” Fuller said in the statement. “Thank you to the Aurora FC for the opportunity to stand in net one last time in the best environment I could have ever imagined. It’s been an honor to be part of such a monumental team.”

Fuller was the first player to sign with Minnesota Aurora FC, the first Women’s pre-professional soccer team in state history.

“She was able to see our vision before we had a stadium, before we had sellout crowds,” Aurora FC Sporting director and head Coach Nicole Lukic said. “She’s really a trailblazer in Women’s sports, and somebody that brought great value to our organization, our community really connected with. So we’ll forever be grateful for the foundation that she laid here.”

Minnesota Aurora goalkeeper Sarah Fuller tips a Green Bay shot away from the goal during the first half of a USL W soccer game on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minn. It was Aurora’s first-ever game, played before more than 5,000 fans. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2022

Fuller is also known for being the first woman to score in an FBS Power Five conference football game as a kicker for Vanderbilt in 2020.

She helped lead the team in its inaugural season to an undefeated regular season 11-0-1, the franchise’s first home play-off win and first trip to the USL-W Championship game. Fuller played in 13 of 15 matches and posted a 0.846 save percentage and 0.68 goals against average.

Fuller also placed second in voting for the league’s goalkeeper of the year.