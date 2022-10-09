MN artist Kami Mendlik: landscape painter, author, caretaker

“I’ve been told countless times how ‘painterly’ my work is, and I’m often asked how I achieve this quality. A painterly painting may appear to have happened effortlessly, but for this to occur, each and every stroke of color must symbolize light, shadow, and/or form. The more confident a painter becomes with color and its purpose, the looser and more effortless the brushstrokes appear. Good painting simply takes practice, time, knowledge, discipline, and desire. There’s really no way around this; these skills aren’t handed out on a silver platter. If you want your paintings to be filled with beautiful light and color, go back to the beginning and strengthen your understanding of the properties of color. The more you slow down and enjoy this process, the faster you’ll grow and improve.”

– Kami Mendlik, “Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light With Paint”

Impressionist painter Kami Mendlik has a gift for finding beauty in the ordinary.

Take her painting studio in Grant, just west of Stillwater.

It’s on the upper level of a brick-red, hip-roof barn on 16 Acres of land that she purchased in 2014. The barn – and the house that goes with it – had been on the market for a year when Mendlik first toured it .

“It needed a ton of work,” she said. “It was mice-infested, and there were so many trees, there wasn’t a driveway over here.”

A woman laughs in front of a wall of paintings.
Stillwater-area artist and author Kami Mendlik in her studio. (John Autey/Pioneer Press)

The selling point for Mendlik? More than half the land was wetlands. Unfortunately, bank officials didn’t see the low-lying land saturated with water as an asset.

“Nobody would give me a loan,” she said. “The marsh, to me, is paradise, but the banks and everyone else called it a swamp. I can’t tell you how many times I had to say: ‘It’s not a swamp. That’s not even the definition of a swamp. It is a marsh. It is a haven, and we can paint it.’”

After striking out with eight lenders – “one guy said that as a single mom and an artist, I would have a better chance of getting a loan if I worked at McDonald’s” – Mendlik finally found a banker at Central Bank in Stillwater willing to help .

The windows on the Northeast side of her studio overlook the marsh, which is populated with cattails, Monarch butterflies, red-winged blackbirds, spring peepers, Fireflies and sand-hill cranes.

Mendlik can often be found outside with her easel and paints capturing the scene.

A blue chair positioned under a large oak is Mendlik’s “thinking chair.” “I sat under this tree when I was trying to decide if I was going to buy this place,” she said. “It said yes. It’s just so beautiful. To me, it’s paradise.”

SCENIC ST. CROIX RIVER

“Devotions,” a painting by Kami Mendlik, was the Winner of the Oil Painters of America’s 2022 Bronze Medal in the Associate & Signature Artist Division in June 2022 at the Steamboat, Colo., Art Museum. The painting is of a Pond near Mendlik’s childhood farm in May Township in northern Washington County. (Courtesy of Kami Mendlik)

Mendlik, 49, grew up in May Township in northern Washington County not far from the St. Croix River, which continues to be one of her favorite subjects.

“The river is parallel to life in the fact that the constant is the change, and that the moving is the steady, and every moment is fleeting,” she said. “That’s what’s beautiful about it, and that’s what you can count on.”

Mendlik, the founder of the St. Croix River School of Painting, hopes that her paintings will inspire others to protect the land, especially the St. Croix and its tributaries.

“I recognize that I’m in a position that my art can help people engage and love the land,” she said. “We protect what we love. We’re so lucky to have it, and we have to work hard to keep it protected.”

Mendlik was Featured in the documentary “The Wild and Scenic St. Croix,” released in 2018. Filmmaker John Kaul, who lives in Afton, said he picked Mendlik to “be the voice of the river because it inspires and informs her art.”

“I think I fell in love with the river when I started painting it,” Mendlik says in the documentary. “Painting the river … has been a great source of inspiration since before I can remember. We made an agreement – ​​the river and I – that we would have a mutual respect for one another.”

‘CAR PAINTING’

Mendlik started studying plein air painting, the practice of painting landscape pictures outdoors, when she was in her early 20s. “I love landscape painting simply because it’s where I want to be – immersed in the elements, studying light, studying color,” she said.

Mendlik works outdoors in all types of weather. When it gets too cold, below 18 degrees, Mendlik shifts to the passenger seat of her Honda Pilot.

“You’ve got to be able to move your fingers,” she said. “I call it ‘car painting.’ It’s actually becoming a trend. There’s, like, people all over the world doing it now. They want to know, ‘How do you do it?’ ‘Where do you go?’ ‘What do you do?’”

