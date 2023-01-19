MN: Abraham’s goal sent Milan into crisis

AC Milan are experiencing a negative moment and the turning point could well have been the crazy end to the game against Roma, a report claims.

MilanNews writes how there are Moments that mark the turning point of a season, and Milan’s difficult patch seemed to come about after Tammy Abraham’s goal in the 2-2 draw against Roma back on January 8.

The Rossoneri are unrecognizable since that game, have lost all certainties and now an inquest has begun into how things have descended so much so quickly. Milan controlled the match against Jose Mourinho’s side for 85 minutes then conceded two goals in six minutes, and everything fell apart from there.

Then came the elimination in the Coppa Italia against Torino, another goal conceded when perhaps too much was risked and it came against a side who had played since the 70th minute with 10 men. A draw at Lecce followed after a horrendous first half, which leads us to the humiliating defeat in the Supercoppa against Inter with three more goals conceded.

A total of eight goals have been let in during those four games and the defense is now crumbling on all sides. The approach to the matches needs to be completely revised, but in general we are seeing a Milan side that are struggling tactically.

The team have little fluidity are not compact, and if defensive solidity was the strength of Milan last season, now the Rossoneri are at the mercy of their opponents and Pioli will have to work hard to recover his team from a mental point of view.

Two possible trophies have already vanished, with the Champions League still to play in and the task of remaining in the top four in Serie A, so a turning point is needed soon.