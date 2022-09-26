MMQB Awards game balls for the best NFL Week 3 performances

Week 3 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football to go) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff. Let’s go!

Michael Fabiano: Lamar Jackson. The Ravens quarterback continues to produce huge numbers. Jackson scored 42.6 Fantasy points last week vs. the Dolphins, and his encore was pretty good, too. They threw four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth in a 38-26 win over the Patriots, which was good for 39.4 points. He has now scored a combined 102.2 points in his first three games, which puts him on pace to score 579.1 points over a 17-game slate. Patrick Mahomes (2018) holds the single-season record with 417.1 Fantasy points.

