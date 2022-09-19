MMQB Awards game balls for the best NFL Week 2 performances

More MMQB: Colts Can No Longer Blame Just Carson Wentz | Dolphins Are Undefeated Without Brady or Payton | Tom Brady Throws Another Tablet (Video)

Week 2 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Monday Night Football doubleheader to go) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players gets awarded a game ball by our staff. And there were some amazing performances by a few of our recipients not always in the headlines.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco

Flacco leaves the field in Cleveland after rallying the Jets past the Browns with two touchdowns in the final two minutes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button