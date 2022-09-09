MM 9.8: Maryland Women’s basketball’s Big Ten schedule released

Women’s basketball is returning in all its glory for another exciting season in the Big Ten. With how much change Maryland has dealt with this offseason, fans are curious to see how Head Coach Brenda Frese’s group matches up against the rest of the league.

Sept. 7 Featured the release of the conference schedule in a special edition of “B1G Today.” The Terps open the Big Ten slate hosting Nebraska on Dec. 4. The Huskers return the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Alexis Markowski.

Opening the conference Slate with three games in seven days will test the Terps. Especially since that third game is against UConn on Dec. 11, which Maryland touted all season. UConn is a nonconference opponent, but certainly a big test for the new-look Terrapins.

Late February will test Maryland the most when it plays Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes on Feb. 2 and 21, and the reigning regular-season champion, Ohio State, in Columbus on Feb. 5 and 25.

In other news

Maryland athletics continued to show love to professional tennis player and Maryland native Frances Tiafoe, who moved on to the semifinals of the US Open.

Maryland men’s basketball great and national Champion Lonny Baxter returned to College Park Wednesday.

Maryland football redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby shined for the Terps in week one.

Maryland men’s basketball extended an offer to Worcester Academy class of 2024 guard Kayvaum Mulready.

Maryland field hockey moved up to the No. 3 spot in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll with 887 votes.

Women’s soccer goalkeeper Maddie Smith shared a message after winning Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week.

Griffin Dillon scored his first career goal on Monday against Virginia.