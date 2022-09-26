MM 9.26: Maryland men’s and Women’s basketball’s schedule times and TV information released

The official start of the Kevin Willard era for Maryland men’s basketball, along with the start of year 21 for Brenda Frese and Maryland Women’s basketball is exactly six weeks away.

With the season around the corner, both teams had their TV schedule and tip times announced by the Big Ten last week.

The men will begin their season by hosting Niagara at 7 pm on Nov. 7 — a game that will be aired on BTN Plus. The women will begin their season at the same time on the same date, but their opener at George Mason will be on ESPN+.

Key Highlights from the men’s schedule include nine games on the ESPN family of networks. The Terps’ Dec. 14 home game against UCLA will air on FOX Sports 1 at 9 pm Willard’s Squad opens conference play at home against Illinois on Dec. 2 at either 7 or 9 pm on the Big Ten Network.

The Women’s schedule, which has four games on the ESPN family of networks, includes some landmark achievements. Maryland’s Dec. 11 home game vs. Connecticut will be the first-ever Big Ten Women’s regular season game to air on ABC. Frese’s group will also have eight games on the Big Ten Network. Television information for road matchups against Notre Dame and Baylor will be revealed at a later date.

In other news

Maryland football suffered a loss to No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, but played well against a top team in the country.

Here are takeaways from the loss to Michigan.

Well. 3 Maryland field hockey dominated Michigan State on Sunday.

Well. 9 Maryland men’s soccer narrowly defeated No. 13 Ohio State.

Maryland Women’s soccer lost a Heartbreaker to No. 4 Rutgers.

Maryland volleyball fell in five sets at home to Indiana.

Maryland football head Coach Mike Locksley offered words of encouragement to his team following their close defeat at Michigan.

College Park native Frances Tiafoe helped win the Laver Cup for his team.

Former Terps Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas continued to dominate for Team USA.

Andy Katz interviews Maryland men’s basketball Coach Kevin Willard.

Maryland Women’s lacrosse held its alumni game on Sunday.

Maryland men’s golf begins competition at the Howard/USF Collegiate Invitational today.