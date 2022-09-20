MM 9.20: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

By Jonathan Iacovacci

Maryland volleyball leads the country in blocks per set as a team this year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is Graduate middle Blocker Rainelle Jones.

Jones was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, playing a big part in the Terps’ wins against Mercer, East Carolina and Virginia. Jones has received the Honor four times in her career — twice this season — and leads the country in blocks per set this year with 1.83. Maryland volleyball also leads the country with a combined 3.38 blocks per set.

The Terps only dropped one set in three matches this weekend, and Jones shone with nine, seven and six blocks against Mercer, ECU and UVA, respectively. Her game against Mercer brought her up to the second-most blocks in Terps volleyball history with 621 blocks all-time, passing Stephanie Smith. Jones was also named to the Cavalier Classic All-Tournament team, with 22 total blocks and 21 kills. The Terps travel to Illinois and Rutgers this weekend to open up Big Ten play.

In other news

Former Terp Stefon Diggs had another incredible performance for the Buffalo Bills, catching 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

Maryland men’s soccer’s Big Ten home opener against Penn State will be broadcast on Big Ten Network Tonight at 7 pm

Last night, The Crew — Maryland soccer’s student section — was Featured in the Big Ten Network special “The B1G Moment: Sebastian Elney Strikes Twice,” reflecting on the rivalry between Maryland and UCLA as the Bruins head to the Big Ten in 2024.

FOX Sports Analyst RJ Young ranked Maryland football 22nd in his week four rankings.

Maryland football’s game vs. Michigan State on Oct. 1 will kick off at 3:30 pm It will be broadcast on FS1.

For the game against Michigan State, the Terps will wear their popular script uniforms.

Maryland Women’s golf continues play at the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship in Knoxville, Tennesee.

Patricie Mackova and Nicha Kanpai start the day with Eagles on the par-5, 17th! #GolfTerps Currently:

3rd MARYLAND (E) thru holes 10-12

1st Mackova – (-5) thru hole 1 1

T7 Kanpai – (-1) thru hole 10 Leaderboard: https://t.co/oY3MUtajAa — Maryland Women’s Golf (@TerpsWGolf) September 19, 2022

Former Terps football player Jake Funk and former Maryland lacrosse All-American Jared Bernhardt swapped jerseys at the end of the Falcons vs. Chargers game.