MM 12.6: Deonte Banks declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Terps’ Bowl game

A day after it was announced that Maryland would play NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks declared for the NFL Draft, forgoing the Bowl game.

Banks had 25 solo tackles, 38 total tackles, half a sack, eight passes defended and one interception this season, which earned him an All-Big Ten Honorable mention. Banks started eight games during his 2019 freshman season and three games in 2020 but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in 2021.

Banks is the latest of several Terps opting out of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, with receivers Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland also declaring for the draft. A multitude of players have also entered the transfer portal.

The Terps will play NC State in Charlotte on Dec. 30.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball jumped up nine spots in the newest AP poll to No. 13. The Terps play Wisconsin at 9 pm tonight, and Ben Dickson previewed the game.

Also released was the first NET rankings, in which Maryland men’s basketball was ranked sixth in the country.

Also notable, Andy Katz ranked Maryland 10th in the Nation in his Power 36 and named Maryland his team of the week.

Maryland Women’s basketball team stayed at No. 20 in the AP poll after defeating Notre Dame on the road but losing to Nebraska at home.

Maryland men’s basketball recorded the highest student attendance ever Friday night against Illinois. The student section is already sold out for its next home game against UCLA on Dec. 14.

Former Maryland men’s basketball star Bruno Fernando had a good performance off the bench for the Houston Rockets.

Maryland Women’s tennis announced its spring 2023 schedule.