MM 12.30: Maryland Women’s soccer Picks up two transfers

Maryland Women’s soccer head Coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer has made additions in the transfer Portal after finishing 11th in the Big Ten in the 2022 season. The team announced on Wednesday that it added sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley and junior midfielder Maggie Fralin.

Beardsley played her first two seasons at the University of Georgia, starting 14 matches for the Bulldogs during the 2022 season. She won plenty of games in net, with a record of 8-5-1, including six shutouts. With Maryland’s main goalkeeper last season being a senior in Madeline Smith, Nemzer brought in Beardsley to take over the starting spot in 2023.

Fralin will play her senior season at Maryland after playing her first three years at the University of Virginia. In her sophomore season, she was part of a team that was ranked No. 1 in the Nation for some time and made the NCAA Tournament. Fralin grew up in Richmond, Virginia and has now moved across the DMV to help bring some of her winning experience to a program in need of a winning culture.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball defeated UMBC, 80-64, in its final nonconference game of the season.

Well. 16 Maryland Women’s basketball takes on Minnesota today at 2 pm Dylan Manfre previewed the game and Andrew Chodes looked at the remaining conference games on the Terps’ schedule.

Maryland football’s team photo ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl today.

Maryland men’s basketball senior guard Hakim Hart threw it down during the team’s win over UMBC.

A behind the scenes look at No. 16 Maryland Women’s basketball’s journey through the last few weeks.

Maryland men’s soccer is looking to help former player Endoh Tsubasa, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Maryland track & field takes a look back at some of the team’s outstanding athletes of the last decade.