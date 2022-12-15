MM 12.15: Four-star edge rusher Rico Walker commits to Maryland football

As the team awaits playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in a few weeks, Maryland football received a commitment from four-star class of 2023 edge rusher Rico Walker.

Walker announced his commitment in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Walker, who is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 23 edge rusher in his class, is the first four-star commitment of this cycle for head Coach Mike Locksley, who is looking to bolster a defensive front that had just the ninth-most sacks in the Big Ten during the 2022 regular season. A native of Hickory, North Carolina, and ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the state by the 247Sports Composite, Walker Originally committed to North Carolina in July but decommitted in November. In addition to North Carolina and Maryland, he took visits to Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Kentucky, according to his Instagram page.

In other news

Ben Dickson had the game story from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 27-point defeat to No. 16 UCLA.

Dylan Manfre profiled Maryland Women’s basketball’s Allie Kubek and her role on the team this season.

Former Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has been putting up good numbers in recent weeks.

The best Rookie tight end in football: Chigoziem Charlton Okonkwo — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 14, 2022

Maryland Women’s basketball guard Shyanne Sellers talked about the impact the XFINITY Center fans have on the game.

Maryland Women’s lacrosse has the most top-50 ranked players of any team in the country, according to IL Women.

Maryland wrestling remained in the top 25 in the three major polls.