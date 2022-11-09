MM 11.9: Former Maryland men’s basketball stars Shining in the NBA

Former Maryland men’s basketball stars have been Balling in the NBA this season. Of all of the former Terps, Kevin Huerter has been the most outstanding this season, shooting nearly 52% from three, which ranks ninth in the league. He is averaging 16.9 points per game.

Huerter has thrived on the Sacramento Kings, on pace to outperform his career average of 11.4 points per game. He has four games with more than 20 points this season. Huerter has also started all nine games.

Also on the Kings is former Terp Alex Len, playing in his 12th season in the NBA. He doesn’t garner a ton of minutes, but played a few against the Magic this season.

Jalen Smith has performed well for the Indiana Pacers, averaging almost nine points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Smith has also played the most minutes in his five-year career with about 24 minutes per game. He has started all nine games for the Pacers.

Finally, guard Aaron Wiggins has continued to fulfill his role for the Oklahoma City Thunder, with three starts in seven games played this season. Wiggins is in his sophomore season and looks to improve upon his rookie campaign. He currently averages 5.7 points per game.

In other news

Men’s soccer hosts Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals today. The game will be played at 8 pm at Ludwig Field. Colin McNamara had the preview.

Maryland vs. Indiana… Two of the most storied programs in college soccer It’s always a moment — Maryland Men’s Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) November 8, 2022

Maryland football announced its Captains for Saturday’s game at Penn State.

Abby Meyers shined in her Maryland Women’s basketball debut.

Maryland field hockey hosts Liberty on Friday at noon to open the NCAA Tournament, one of five Big Ten teams and one of the four hosts for the tournament.

Former Maryland football star Jake Funk was cut by the New Orleans Saints.