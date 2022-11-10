MM 11.10: Maryland men’s and Women’s basketball early signing day Roundup

Yesterday, Athletes across the country signed their national letters of intent, signing on to their NCAA schools for their Athletic futures. Both Maryland men’s and Women’s basketball picked up some impressive signees.

On the men’s side of things, head coach Kevin Willard has put together a recruiting class that has given fans renewed excitement about the team. The class includes three players all based out of the DMV — each considered four-star recruits — that have been impressing on the local high school and grassroots circuits for years.

DeShawn Harris-Smith is heading into his senior year at Northern Virginia Powerhouse Paul VI, and has played alongside the likes of Duke stars Trevor Keels and Jeremy Roach as well as Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel. Harris-Smith is known for his fiery competitiveness that is sure to excite Terps fans.

The Terrapins were also able to secure a commitment from Jamie Kaiser, who was a two-sport star at Bishop Ireton and held a football offer from Maryland before stepping away from football to focus on basketball. Kaiser’s basketball recruiting blew up over the summer, as he had a dominant AAU run and successful live periods. He will play his senior year at IMG Academy in Florida.

Lastly, the Terps’ longest-standing commitment has been Jahnathan Lamothe, a six-foot-four Baltimore native whom Willard called, “one of those players who makes an unbelievable impact on everyone no matter what position he plays on the court.”

Willard summarized the class as a whole in a release, saying, “They know the culture of Maryland basketball and each will make an immediate impact on the program. They all play with a chip on their shoulder and a drive to make their programs and teammates better every day.”

Maryland Women’s basketball head Coach Brenda Frese brought in yet another top-10 recruiting class, her 16th in 21 years at the helm of the program. The five-player class includes Summer Bomstock, Hawa Doumboya, Emily Fisher, Riley Nelson and Amiyah Reynolds, all except Doumboya being listed as guards.

Doumboya and Nelson are both local talent, as Doumboya — despite originally being from the Bronx — plays her high school ball at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel High School in Essex, Maryland, and Nelson is the reigning state Gatorade Player of the Year. Nelson will finish high school at Bullis School in Potomac.

Frese credited her assistants for recruiting another strong class.

“I appreciate their tireless work ethic to make it all come together,” she said in a release. “This class addresses many of our needs on our roster and will continue to provide depth and versatility to impact our program.”

While the three freshman on the men’s side are poised to make an immediate impact, it is expected that the women will have to fight much harder to get into an already strong rotation that has the Terps ranked No. 17 in the AP Poll.

In other news

Maryland soccer dropped a Heartbreaker to Indiana 2-1 Wednesday night. Read the recap from Colin McNamara.

Taulia Tagovailoa is now the Terps’ all-time leader in yards.

Maryland wrestling announced its three new signees: Dario Lemus, Clayten Gabrielsen and Michael Pizzuto.

Women’s soccer head Coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer signed the top recruiting class in the Big Ten.

Terps field hockey announced three new signees: Maya Everett, Maci Bradford and Josie Hollamon.

Terps volleyball signed class of 2023 local Syd Bryant.

Maryland softball head Coach Mark Montgomery signed six players in the class of 2023.

Grace Carrington, an Orange, Connecticut native, joins us from Softball U Connecticut! We are so excited to have you join our family! pic.twitter.com/9TCF4PKFFj — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) November 9, 2022

Bailey Murphy, a Chesapeake, Virginia native, joins us from Orion Hunter Elite Murphy! We are so excited to have you join our family! pic.twitter.com/Muwq4Y1rdI — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) November 9, 2022