MM 10.13: Maryland men’s soccer defender Nick Richardson earns another Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Honor

Maryland men’s soccer Captain Nick Richardson has once again been named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

Richardson was a part of all four scoring plays for the Terps this past week, with a goal and two assists against Rutgers, as well as an assist on the team’s lone goal against Northwestern. Richardson played all 90 minutes in Maryland’s comeback win over Rutgers and their draw against Northwestern.

Just two weeks ago, Richardson received this award for the first time after scoring against Penn State on Sept. 20 and helping Maryland shut out a ranked opponent in Ohio State, 1-0, on Sept. 25.

His dominance in the past week also earned him a spot on the Top Drawer and College Soccer News teams of the week. He is in a good position to earn All-Big Ten honors at the end of the year.

A Maryland men’s soccer player has received Big Ten honors almost every week this season, and Richardson has helped the Terps rise in the national rankings from No. 8 to No. 7. Maryland will face Wisconsin Friday at 5:00 pm on ESPNU.

